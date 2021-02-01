Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.40. 44,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $109.89.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.