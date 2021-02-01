ExclusiveCoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $517,626.43 and $11,123.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.46 or 0.01032640 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

