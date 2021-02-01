eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.26 and last traded at $115.07. Approximately 581,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 988,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 359.60 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

Shares of eXp World are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,656,953 shares in the company, valued at $876,267,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $644,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,666 shares of company stock worth $22,854,450. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

