Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $113.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.