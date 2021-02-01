Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced volatile crude pricing environment since it can rely on its strong balance sheet. However, lower refining margin has been hurting the firm’s downstream operations. Also, owing to huge counter-cyclical capital spending program, which has been deteriorating its cash flow generation capabilities, the company may need to compromise balance sheet strength.”

1/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/12/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

12/19/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced low crude pricing environment since it can rely on its balance sheet, which has significantly lower debt exposure. ExxonMobilhas recently chalked out a new five-year program to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The target for elimination of routine flaring in the next decade is another plan which the firm said will align with the initiative of World Bank.”

12/18/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

12/15/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

12/9/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $39.00.

12/9/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,855,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,958,721. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

