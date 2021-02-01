Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.14 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 148,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $87.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

