Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:FN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $87.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

