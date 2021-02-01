Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.14 million.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.75.
NYSE:FN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $87.28.
In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
