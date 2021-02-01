Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $189,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

