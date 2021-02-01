Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Facebook by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 54.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

