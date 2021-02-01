Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

