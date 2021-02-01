Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Trading 8.8% Higher

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. 617,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 324,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

