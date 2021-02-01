FansTime Trading 84.1% Higher Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. FansTime has a market cap of $916,679.07 and approximately $1.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

