Farmers National Banc Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of FMNB opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

