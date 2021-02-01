Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 531,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $331.37 million, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Farmland Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmland Partners by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

