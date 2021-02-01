Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

