FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 207,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 151,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($7.69) million for the quarter.

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

