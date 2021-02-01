FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

FGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

