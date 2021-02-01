Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 4,533 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,280,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $66.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

