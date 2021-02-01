Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 8,709 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,259.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 167,450 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $135.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

