Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 9,222 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $72.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

