Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

