Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

