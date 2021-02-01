Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 327 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $509.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.72 and a 200-day moving average of $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.26 by $0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.