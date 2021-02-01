Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 8,043 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

