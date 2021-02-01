Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 866 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe stock opened at $458.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

