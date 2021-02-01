Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $135.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

