Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $314.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

