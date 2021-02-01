Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $691.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $728.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.25.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

