Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $317.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

