Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,835.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

