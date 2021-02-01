Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

