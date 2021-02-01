Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $241.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

