Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $154.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

