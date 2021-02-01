Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.