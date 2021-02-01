Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,986,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

MA stock opened at $316.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,576,029,263.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

