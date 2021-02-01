Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,957 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

