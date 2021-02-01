Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $241.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.52. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

