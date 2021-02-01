Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.68 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $84.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06.

