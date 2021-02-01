Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 641 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $9,207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $317.00 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.64 and its 200-day moving average is $341.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

