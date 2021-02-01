Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €69.43 ($81.68).

FIE has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

FRA FIE opened at €71.55 ($84.18) on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.24.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

