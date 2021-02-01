Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Up 9.3%

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $16.46. 452,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 157,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $461,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

