Filecoin Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $445.45 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $22.64 or 0.00066818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00264173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038129 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,818.03 or 0.90960033 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 47,628,767 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.