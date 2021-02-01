Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 14,033 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 8.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $56.32. 66,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,168. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

