Financial Consulate Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.51. 59,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.