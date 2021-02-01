Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $33,605,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. 60,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

