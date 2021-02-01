Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Trading 17.6% Higher

Shares of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 159,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 45,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

