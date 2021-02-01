FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Achieves $415,044.64

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $415,044.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

