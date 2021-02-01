FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.13 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044272 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 739,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 216,580,429 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

