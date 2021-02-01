Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

