FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,231 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of FireEye worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter worth $307,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter worth $125,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.